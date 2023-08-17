Only One John Carpenter Movie Ever Won An Oscar (And You've Probably Never Heard Of It)

John Carpenter may not be a real-life carpenter, but he sure has built himself a legacy. It's just one made of movies, not wooden sticks. (Editor's Note: William Bibbiani went through 10 different drafts of this opening paragraph, and I swear to god, this was the best one.)

Seriously though, any genre movie fan will probably tell you that John Carpenter has made a staggering number of classic motion pictures. "Halloween" may not have invented the slasher genre, but it defined it. "The Thing" may not have invented gory monster effects, but it raised the bar and few films have even nudged it in the decades that followed. "Big Trouble in Little China" is one of the most subversive films of the 1980s, tearing down the whole "badass" genre of cinema by placing a musclebound white American hero in the center stage and then revealing him to be nothing more than a comic relief sidekick in a story about Chinese mythology that he's too damned ignorant to comprehend. And We could go on.

"Escape from New York" helped pioneer synthesizer scores in film. "They Live" is one of the most damning artistic indictments of the Reagan era in film history. "In the Mouth of Madness" is probably the greatest H.P. Lovecraft adaptation ever made, and it's not even really an H.P. Lovecraft adaptation. "Village of the Damned"... um ... exists? (Look, they can't all be winners.)

But despite a career full of timeless classics across multiple genres, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences somehow managed to almost completely ignore John Carpenter's movies. You might even think, after looking at his feature filmography, that not a single one of his movies ever won an Oscar.

And yet ... you'd be wrong.