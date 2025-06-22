This Twilight Zone Episode Was So Similar To Another Story That Rod Serling Almost Bought The Rights

This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 18 of "The Twilight Zone."

"The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling opens "The Last Flight" with his telltale narration, setting the stage for one Terry Decker (Kenneth Haigh), a flight lieutenant who is "hopelessly lost." This season 1 episode dabbles in yet another unwitting act of time travel, much like the Russell Johnson-led episode "Back There," which emphasizes that only small fragments of the past can be changed. Terry, however, isn't stuck in the past, but transported to the near future after he passes through a strange cloud while flying. When those in the future detain him after being baffled by his identity and outdated uniform, Terry learns that he is currently in 1959, not 1917. Although the aerial base's commander and his men are suspicious of Terry's sudden appearance, the episode's core conflict is purely internal, as Terry must reckon with the past to deal with his mysterious journey to the future.

In keeping with the anthology show's most prevalent themes, "The Last Flight" hones in on Terry's guilt concerning his flying partner, Alexander (Robert Warwick), who died after he abandoned him during the Blitz. The officers in 1959 refute this, as they claim that Alexander is still alive, and that he is known for being a war hero who saved thousands. Although Terry is distressed at first and admits to his own cowardice, he suddenly realizes that life has given him another chance. If Alexander survived in this timeline, that would mean that someone saved him, and Terry takes it upon himself to be that person. The rest, although predictable, is a standard morality tale about owning up to your mistakes by altering history. Here, the titular Twilight Zone emerges as a benevolent liminal space that offers second chances tinged with bittersweet hope.

This classic episode was penned by regular collaborator Richard Matheson (who also wrote the script for the brilliant "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet"), and Serling immediately took a liking to it during the script proposal stage. However, closer inspection revealed that the story had major similarities with a lesser-known radio program episode. Here's what happened next.