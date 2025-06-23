This Black Mirror Episode Is Actually A Remake Of A Classic Twilight Zone Story
I don't know if you folks have heard this or not, but the British anthology series "Black Mirror" is heavily inspired by the 1960s American anthology series "The Twilight Zone." Sure, the former may not have its creator stopping by twice an episode to narrate like the latter (something Rod Serling actually hated to do), but it's still easy to see the connection between the two. Both show use their speculative one-off premises to explore the darker sides of the human psyche, feature a different cast each episode (well, almost, in the case of "Black Mirror"), and are unafraid to end things on a bummer note.
That's why it's no surprise that "White Bear," an absurdly bleak season 2 episode of "Black Mirror," was at least partially inspired by "Judgment Night," a dark season 1 episode of "The Twilight Zone." They're different enough that most viewers won't notice, but there's undeniably a ton of overlap in their themes and plot beats.
To recap, "White Bear" is an episode about a woman who wakes up with amnesia. She finds herself in a world where some people have mentally deteriorated while others have turned into lifeless zombies attached to their phones. After spending most of the episode trying to survive, frustrated by the people standing with their phones instead of helping her, she finds out this is all a ruse (a twist that was a last-minute addition to the episode script). In reality, she's in a special kind of prison, and she's now being tortured in a way that poetically matches the crime she committed.
"Judgment Night," meanwhile, is an episode about a guy with amnesia who finds himself on a British passenger ship in 1942. He then proceeds to panic when he realizes the ship is about to be bombed by German U-Boats, only to realize he's, quite literally, in Hell. Back when he was alive, he was a U-Boat captain who callously torpedoed a British passenger ship during WWII. As such, his divine punishment is that he's forced to relive his war crime from the passengers' perspective every single night, in a loop that goes on for all of eternity.
Which show did the concept better, Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone?
It's hard to say which of these episodes is darker. At first glance, it seems like "White Bear" is crueler, if only because its protagonist, Victoria (Lenora Crichlow), is more immediately sympathetic. Before the episode pulls the rug out and reveals what she's done, every viewer feels bad for Victoria and roots her on. Meanwhile, "Judgement Night" lead Carl Lanser (Nehemia Persoff) is a bit harder to like. He's a terrible conversationalist, and the moment he mentions being born in Frankfurt it becomes pretty easy for most viewers to figure out what's going on.
Where "The Twilight Zone" outdoes "Black Mirror" here is with the sheer scale of the punishment. Victoria can only be tortured for a lifetime at most, whereas Lanser is explicitly tortured for all of eternity. Making things darker is the fact that Lanser is punished by God themself, or at least some sort of omniscient, powerful force. The implication is that this severe punishment he's going through is what he deserves, and there can never be any sort of redemption for him down the line. Meanwhile in "White Bear," the torture is being done by fellow humans. We're not meant to be horrified solely by what Victoria's done; we're also supposed to be horrified by what people are doing to her now.
Overall, I think "Black Mirror" has the more interesting take on the premise since it leaves the audience with more to think about regarding the nature of justice and the importance of memory on someone's identity. "Judgment Day," on the other hand, leaves little ambiguity over whether or not Lanser deserves his fate — the episode even includes a scene with him pre-death where he brags about being evil and spits in the face of God. But "White Bear" only lets you learn about Victoria's crimes secondhand; if you want to believe she's innocent (or, at least, not as remorseless as claimed), "Black Mirror" gives you room to do precisely that. "Judgement Night" may have a tidier narrative, but the messy implications of "White Bear" are far more compelling.