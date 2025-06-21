How Much Does The Home From Full House Cost?
From 1987 to 1995, ABC's family sitcom "Full House" entertained audiences with its exploration into the lives of the Tanner family household led by widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget). Danny raised his three daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) in his titular full house in San Francisco, CA. Throughout the series' eight-year run, the Tanner household grows larger, as does the property value of the house itself.
Over 20 years after the original series' conclusion, Netflix's "Fuller House" caught viewers up with the Tanners' lives in the 21st century, with the now-grown-up widowed mother D.J. raising her three sons with the help of her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Premise sure sounds familiar, huh? Well, given the timeless nature of family-related sitcoms, along with cultural shifts, comes a change in market trends. In the case of the housing market in San Francisco, that clearly comes into effect regarding the Tanner household.
The Full House is valued at $6 million in 2025
Located in San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood on 1709 Broderick St., the Victorian house that is prominently featured in the opening credits of both "Full House" and "Fuller House" has fluctuated significantly in its value after nearly 40 years. By the time the original series concluded in 1995, the average house in Lower Pacific Heights was sold at around $441,929 according to McGuire Real Estate (via PopSugar). According to the US Inflation Calculator, that purchase is valued at around $932,183.
In the 30 years since "Full House" concluded, the property has continued to appreciate. Coinciding with the premiere of "Fuller House," producer Jeff Franklin purchased the actual home in 2016 for $4 million, with the intent to turn it into a tourist attraction for fans of the series. Franklin would sell the house in 2020 following a renovation for $5.35 million. A listing on the Swann Group revealed that the house has sold for $6 million. A new resident now owns a piece of sitcom history, and one that, at 3,737 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, will best fit a large family unit reflective of the Tanner family at their peak.
The interior of the titular Full House does not reflect the real-life home
Although the exterior of the Tanner household has been prominently showcased in both "Full House" and "Fuller House," the interior sequences were shot in the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA. The interior of the house, as seen in the series, is shown to be quite spacious, with much of the series' scenes taking place in the kitchen/dining room and the living room. The interior of the real-life house is also spacious, but does not share the same features as depicted in the series. The house has also undergone major renovations since the 1980s until now, with its design reflecting modern homes.
While "Full House" concluded in 1995 after eight seasons and 192 episodes, "Fuller House" concluded its run on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the same year in which producer Jeff Franklin sold the real house. The sequel series consisted of five seasons and 75 episodes. Since the series' conclusion, Danny Tanner actor Bob Saget died in 2022 (you can check out some of Saget's highlights from the original series here).
The original "Full House" series is available to stream on HBO Max, while "Fuller House" is available to stream on Netflix.