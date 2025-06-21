How Much Does The Home From Full House Cost?

Although the exterior of the Tanner household has been prominently showcased in both "Full House" and "Fuller House," the interior sequences were shot in the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA. The interior of the house, as seen in the series, is shown to be quite spacious, with much of the series' scenes taking place in the kitchen/dining room and the living room. The interior of the real-life house is also spacious, but does not share the same features as depicted in the series. The house has also undergone major renovations since the 1980s until now, with its design reflecting modern homes.

While "Full House" concluded in 1995 after eight seasons and 192 episodes, "Fuller House" concluded its run on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the same year in which producer Jeff Franklin sold the real house. The sequel series consisted of five seasons and 75 episodes. Since the series' conclusion, Danny Tanner actor Bob Saget died in 2022 (you can check out some of Saget's highlights from the original series here).

The original "Full House" series is available to stream on HBO Max, while "Fuller House" is available to stream on Netflix.