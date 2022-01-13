The Morning Watch: The Best Of Bob Saget On Full House, Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Costume Close-Up & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, in honor of the late Bob Saget, watch some of the best moments featuring his character Danny Tanner on the beloved family sitcom "Full House." Plus, watch as Adam Savage takes a close look at the costumes from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." And finally, find out how to make the delicious arepas con queso from "Encanto," but without any of the magic healing powers from the movie.