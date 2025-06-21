How Much Keanu Reeves Got Paid For The First Two John Wick Movies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is extremely rare for an actor to completely reinvent and revive their career in their 50s, but that's precisely what Keanu Reeves did with the "John Wick" franchise. Over the past decade, Reeves has turned what was almost a direct-to-home-media action flick into one of the most beloved series of action films ever made. With the release of "Ballerina," it's now a full-on cinematic universe to boot. As such, one might imagine Reeves made a great deal of money as the face of the property. But while that eventually became the case, he didn't make as much as one might think right off the bat.

According to a 2016 article by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Speed" star was paid between $2 million and $2.5 million for his work in "John Wick: Chapter 2." As for the first movie? He was paid between $1 and $2 million. That's still a bigger payday than many of us will ever see, but, as the same article points out, it was a major decrease for Reeves, who made $250 million for his work in the "Matrix" trilogy, which was a game-changing box office juggernaut.

The years after the end of the "Matrix" trilogy and before "John Wick" were a bit uneven for Reeves, though, with the actor appearing in some costly disappointments during that stretch, including "The Day the Earth Stood Still" and "47 Ronin." It's also easy to forget that the first "John Wick" was a modest hit, taking in $86 million worldwide against a budget in the $20 million range.

It was a success, but not the global mega hit that we came to expect from the sequels that followed. That's also why Reeves wasn't paid an astronomical sum for the first follow-up either. But a key part of his deal for "Chapter 2" undoubtedly ensured the actor would made a lot more money from the franchise in the years that came after.