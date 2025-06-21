Why FX Canceled Jeff Bridges' The Old Man

This "Old Man" is retiring early; FX's "The Old Man," a Jeff Bridges-led slow-burning thriller that earned heavy praise in its first season, will not be coming back for a third season. News of the show's cancellation broke in December 2024 via Deadline, leaving fans with a cliffhanger to nowhere after the series' sophomore season ended a few months earlier.

Based on a book by Edgar Award winner Thomas Perry, "The Old Man" followed the mysterious exploits of, well, an old man. The elder statesman in question, played by Bridges, was eventually revealed to be an ex-CIA operative with some unfinished business — and a reluctance to re-enter his bloody former profession. Season 1 of the show was understated yet propulsive, and it benefited from great performances and a tense, looming showdown between Bridges' Dan Chase and Harold Harper (John Lithgow), a leading counterintelligence official who has a history with Chase. "The Leftovers" and "NYPD Blue" star Amy Brenneman was the show's secret weapon as Zoe, a woman who is forced to hit the road with Chase when people start coming for him.

The show's second season delved deeper into an intricate plot involving Alia Shawkat's Emily, a potential triple-crosser who throughout the series is presented as Chase's daughter, an FBI agent, and an Afghanistan-based woman named Parwana. The truth about Emily's identity mostly comes to light in the second season, but the show ends without tying up several major loose ends — and before it ever shows Chase come fully out of retirement and reach his full butt-kicking potential.