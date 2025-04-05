TRON: Ares Trailer Brings The Sci-Fi Game To Life In The Real World

It's been 15 years since moviegoers last took a trip to the Grid in "Tron: Legacy," and while fans of this sci-fi franchise are absolutely champing at the bit for a third installment over a decade later, they might need to readjust their expectations. Because this time, the Grid is coming to us.

Advertisement

Directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"), the plot of "Tron: Ares" has been shrouded in secrecy ever since the project was first announced way back in 2017. The film was described as a reboot at the time, but is now being referred to as a standalone sequel that has ties to the established "Tron" universe (most notably because Jeff Bridges is set to reprise his role of Kevin Flynn, which is doubly cool as this will be the star's first film appearance since he beat cancer and Covid-19). We know that it stars Jared Leto as Ares, who is described as "a highly sophisticated program ... sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings." The film also features Greta Lee (fresh off of having her oner ruined by Seth Rogen in "The Studio"), Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Gillian Anderson.

Advertisement

That's a bang-up cast, and it only gets better when you learn that the great Jordan Cronenweth ("Fight Club," "Down with Love," and "The Social Network") is on board as the director of photography. The screenplay is credited to Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and Jesse Wigutow ("Daredevil: Born Again"), so, if nothing else, there's some heavy-duty talent involved across the board here. Have they all come together to make a "Tron" film worthy of the franchise? /Film's Jacob Hall was blown away by the "Ares" footage shown at last year's D23, but now we all get to see for ourselves. Let's dig into that trailer!