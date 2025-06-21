Why Smashing Pumpkins Was Reluctant To Write The Theme Song For Batman & Robin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1989 "Batman" film, directed by Tim Burton, is a culturally pivotal movie. Its impact on Batman the character is hard to overstate, but for me, the most important part of the movie's legacy is Danny Elfman's score. His main "Batman" theme is legendary; the images of Batman moving through the shadows and standing atop a skyscraper or gliding above them are now inseparable from Elfman's orchestral horns.

But back in the 20th century, "Batman" movies didn't just have original scores, but tie-in songs from star musicians. Prince recorded a whole album for "Batman," including songs that appear in the movie (even diegetically; the Joker's gang brings a boombox along while trashing an art museum). For "Batman Returns," Elfman teamed up with Siouxsie and the Banshees for the single "Face to Face."

Joel Schumacher's two Batman films, "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin," kept up the licensed music. The "Forever" soundtrack includes a rerelease of Seal's 1994 song "Kiss From A Rose" and the original "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me" by U2. (This was not the last time U2's The Edge composed a Batman song.)

The lead song on the "Batman & Robin" soundtrack is "The End Is the Beginning Is the End" by the Smashing Pumpkins — one of the best alt-rock bands to emerge in the '90s. But can you be that popular and still "alternative"? That's the question that Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan was asking himself at the time. Speaking to MTV with Schumacher in 1997, Corgan described how writing a song for a Hollywood blockbuster felt like selling out — and then how he pushed those feelings down.

"At one point I found myself going, 'I can't write a song about Batman, I'm in an alternative band.' And I thought this is stupid, if I can write a song about Batman and it serves the purpose, which is to make it happen and connect with the movie, and connect with something that is unique and original, then, why not?"

The Pumpkins had reached the mainstream five years into their band's founding, thanks to their masterful second album, 1993's "Siamese Dream." Then they kept the momentum with their 1995 third album, "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness." They were big enough to guest star on "The Simpsons" in the season 7 episode "Homerpalooza" in 1996 (along with Peter Frampton, Cypress Hill, and Sonic Youth), and then to write a Batman movie song in '97.

Was Corgan's burst of self-doubt worth it? Is the song any good? Yes, it is, but it's a puzzling fit for the movie.