The Best Zack Snyder Trailers Ranked

It's not a controversial statement to say that Zack Snyder can be a polarizing filmmaker. His fans will defend him until they're blue in the face, while his detractors will liken him to cinematic cancer. Me? I'm more of a Snyder agnostic. I like some of his movies, I dislike others. But there's one positive thing I can say for sure: the man knows how to craft an image. Like many filmmakers of his generation, Snyder got his start in music videos, and that taught him how to create memorable, evocative imagery that looks, for lack of a better word, cool.

"Cool" seems to be Snyder's approach to his visuals in general — and you know what? He frequently succeeds. Even if you don't like the Snyder film you're watching, there's a good chance it'll still be loaded with cool images. Because of Snyder's penchant for visual fireworks, his movies often lend themselves to great trailers. In some cases, the trailers will end up being better than the movies themselves.

This week sees the release of Snyder's latest Netflix effort, "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver." With that in mind, I decided to go back and look at what I consider to be his best trailers. To be clear: this isn't a complete list of trailers for all of his movies. These are just the best of the bunch, ranked.