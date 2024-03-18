There's War Among The Wheat In New Trailer For Netflix's Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver
There's still a rebellion to be won and an Imperium to overcome, so Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her plucky band of fighters are readying for war in the new trailer for "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver." The second half of this sci-fi epic from director Zack Snyder ("300," "Man of Steel") is hitting Netflix just a few months after the first chapter, "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," since the two films were originally envisioned as one (until the script's anticipated runtime became unwieldy) and were shot back-to-back.
"Movie one is about collecting the team, and movie two is about the war and why we fight," is how Snyder summed things up in a recent interview with SFX magazine, in which he also revealed that the four-month gap between the movies was too long for his liking. "I wanted them out, like, a month apart, because I just felt like the idea was to strike while the iron is still hot when more people remember [the first film], you know?"
Regardless of its release date, the arrival of "The Scargiver" has been complicated by the poor reception for "A Child of Fire." The first film was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews and (per What's On Netflix) its viewership was underwhelming when weighed against other high-profile Netflix originals released in 2023. Still, for those who found the team assembly of the first film tedious, "Rebel Moon — Part Two" could be a step up as the story moves into all-out guerrilla warfare.
Snyder premiered the latest trailer for "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" on Vero. You can check out the YouTube version above.
'It's a war film, 100%'
Goodbye set-up, hello pay-off. "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" is "a war film, 100%," Snyder told Empire magazine. "It's got way more action than the first movie, very intense and crazy action." He also offered reassurance to those who felt the characters were a little too one-dimensional in the first movie, promising an "emotional rollercoaster" in which "we discover the backstories of our heroes, and there is an interesting correlation between what's happened to most of them to make this battle cathartic and symbolic."
At a guess, that correlation has something to do with the Imperium being a bunch of space-d**ks. Returning from the dead thanks to a bit of sci-fi magic, and probably not happy about having been killed by Kora at the end of the first movie, is ruthless villain Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein). The fight is looking pretty one-sided, with the full weight of the Imperium bearing down on a single rebel moon with an army of farmers and an arsenal of whatever guns and/or pointy objects they can scrape together. Then again, Veldt does have the home-field advantage.
"Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" is available now on Netflix. "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" releases on April 19, 2024. R-rated director's cuts of both movies will hit Netflix later this year.