There's War Among The Wheat In New Trailer For Netflix's Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver

There's still a rebellion to be won and an Imperium to overcome, so Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her plucky band of fighters are readying for war in the new trailer for "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver." The second half of this sci-fi epic from director Zack Snyder ("300," "Man of Steel") is hitting Netflix just a few months after the first chapter, "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," since the two films were originally envisioned as one (until the script's anticipated runtime became unwieldy) and were shot back-to-back.

"Movie one is about collecting the team, and movie two is about the war and why we fight," is how Snyder summed things up in a recent interview with SFX magazine, in which he also revealed that the four-month gap between the movies was too long for his liking. "I wanted them out, like, a month apart, because I just felt like the idea was to strike while the iron is still hot when more people remember [the first film], you know?"

Regardless of its release date, the arrival of "The Scargiver" has been complicated by the poor reception for "A Child of Fire." The first film was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews and (per What's On Netflix) its viewership was underwhelming when weighed against other high-profile Netflix originals released in 2023. Still, for those who found the team assembly of the first film tedious, "Rebel Moon — Part Two" could be a step up as the story moves into all-out guerrilla warfare.

Snyder premiered the latest trailer for "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" on Vero. You can check out the YouTube version above.