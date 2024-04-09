Director Zack Snyder Wants To Fix His Most Controversial Movie

You know that famous quote commonly attributed to Alexander the Great (mostly thanks to a certain Hans Gruber monologue in "Die Hard," of course) about how he wept when there were no more worlds to conquer? We're starting to think that Zack Snyder feels much the same way, except that his version of conquering the world is more about finding ways to re-release his movies with extra footage attached at all costs.

To be fair, this isn't exactly a new phenomenon for Snyder. His 2004 "Dawn of the Dead" reboot eventually led to an unrated cut down the line and his comic book movie "Watchmen" ended up with several different versions post-release. He pulled the same trick once again with both "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and, most infamously, his "Zack Snyder's Justice League" experiment that resulted in a completely different movie altogether compared to the theatrical cut. He's planning on returning to the exact same well with his two-part "Rebel Moon" epic (as we exclusively reported here), but why stop there?

In a new interview with Empire, the divisive director once again threatened promised to return to the scene of a particularly controversial crime: 2011's "Sucker Punch." He's previously mentioned that another version exists that's different from the R-rated one that already came with the film's home media release, but now he's opening up even more on just how many changes this unreleased cut would make. According to Snyder: