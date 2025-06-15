Apple's Latest Movie Trailer Innovation Suggests The Future Of Premium Home Viewing

Now that we're a century and change into the existence of motion pictures, the novelty of movies has all but worn off. To be clear, the power of cinema has not waned; despite what some might say, the fact that films are still as popular and as talked about as they are speaks to how much malleability, diversity, and reach the medium still possesses. Yet the business of movies is undeniably in flux, with the advent of streaming pushing movie theaters into a corner in a fashion similar to the rise of television in the 1950s. The cinema's answer to this problem has been prioritizing large format screens, like IMAX, and various other engaging gimmicks, such as Screen X and 4DX.

Generally, there's been no need for home entertainment to try and adopt a similar approach to innovative viewing methods. That hasn't stopped some companies from trying; in addition to bonus features on physical media intended to give fans and students of film a deeper appreciation for a movie, there have been some attempts to make home viewing a premium experience. There was the big 3D TV craze of the 2010s, of course. Sony Home Entertainment tried to entice casual viewers to buy a Blu-Ray disc and watch a film with "MovieIQ," which provided real-time facts and IMDb-like cast & crew information, something similar to Prime Video's "X-Ray" function. Yet none of these gimmicks have been interesting enough to be a draw in and of themselves; beyond offering as pristine and immersive a sound and picture as possible, home media has been mostly straightforward in its presentation.

However, Apple just introduced a technology that could become a premium personal viewing option, the home equivalent of buying a ticket to IMAX or Dolby Cinema. Earlier this week, the tech giant dropped what they're calling a "haptic trailer" for the upcoming Warner Bros./Apple Original Films movie "F1," and it's a feature that is designed to only work on smartphones. Yet it might be enticing enough that it could establish interest in having a more active personal viewing experience for films in the future.