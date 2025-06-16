Every How To Train Your Dragon 2 Voice Actor Who Should Return For The Live-Action Sequel

One of the best things about the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake is that it brings a cast member from the 2010 animated film back for the live-action version. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, complete with extra facial hair and his signature booming voice, and relishes every moment. It's not a jarring casting choice, but rather one that fans will be happy to see, as Butler seamlessly falls back into the part. Thanks to his successful integration into live-action, it makes us wonder whether there's any space in this new take on the world of dragons and Vikings to allow some other cast members from the original trilogy to do the same.

With the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" teeing up the arrival of characters we know appear in "How to Train Your Dragon 2" to show up in its live-action sequel, it only makes sense that director Dean DeBlois call some of the original voice actors, like he did for Butler. In fact, there's one key character linked to Stoick that, if they did manage to bring back, could lead to one of the most romantic moments in the franchise being re-enacted and causing us to cry our hearts out all over again.