Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington Learned The Hard Way How Painful Dragon Riding Can Be

If my memory is correct, I have only ridden a horse once in my life. I was a young kid when I did this, probably around eight years old. I didn't enjoy it. Frankly, interacting with animals in any way that isn't just petting a dog has never been of interest to me. The animals are doing their thing, and I'm perfectly fine just letting them do that. I have zero interest in ever getting back on a horse in my life.

Actors get hired to ride horses all the time on film and television. This was especially true when Westerns were one of the most dominant genres in Hollywood. Some actors had entire careers because of the skill they displayed on horseback. For whatever reason, people love it. I think some believe it brings them closer to nature and gives them a special connection with animals, but my hunch is that they might just enjoy the thrill of charging forward on something so fast with the wind in their hair.

On "Game of Thrones," many people had to do their fair share of horseback riding. After all, how else were you to travel the lands of Westeros and Essos in a place and time when planes, trains, and automobiles didn't exist? Rarer, though, were the occasions of someone riding a creature a bit larger than a horse. Of course, I mean a dragon. For most of the series, that honor went exclusively to Emilia Clarke who played the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen. But as the series entered its final season, Kit Harington's Jon Snow got to join in on the dragon-riding fun. Well, the theoretical fun, at least. As it turns out, hopping on the back of a dragon can be rather unpleasant if you have certain anatomical attributes.