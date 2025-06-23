An Underrated Kevin Costner Flop Was Almost Directed By Francis Ford Coppola

If you asked me to name the 10 most buzzed about screenplays of my lifetime, i.e. scripts that were considered so brilliantly crafted that they seemed like can't-miss blockbusters and/or Oscar contenders, David Self's "Thirteen Days" would be near the top of my list. A suspenseful page-turner about the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, where President John F. Kennedy and his advisers won a nearly apocalyptic game of brinkmanship with the U.S.S.R. over the latter's deployment of nuclear missiles in Cuba, it immediately captured the attention of A-list directors and movie stars. Steven Spielberg considered it. So did Lawrence Kasdan.

With Kevin Costner attached to produce and play the lead role of Kenneth O'Donnell (a Special Assistant to JFK), it soon became clear that a director with whom Costner was familiar would likely get the gig. It looked for a while that Phil Alden Robinson, who made film history with Costner via the dad-movie classic "Field of Dreams," might reunite with his cornfield-baseball buddy, but creative differences kiboshed this. Roger Donaldson, the Australian helmer who'd helped turn Costner into a white-hot sex symbol with the taut political thriller "No Way Out," was also eyed, as was Martin Campbell (who, despite having never directed the star before, was highly in demand after he resuscitated the James Bond franchise with "GoldenEye").

There was nothing wrong with Donaldson or Campbell, but "Thirteen Days" was such a hot screenplay. Surely, the film's producers could get an A-lister to direct one of the biggest stars in the world in a movie that could very well be a serious Oscar contender. So, Costner and Beacon Communications reached out to Francis Ford Coppola. Why did this not come to pass? And how did turning down "Thirteen Days" set Coppola down the (very long) path to making the biggest flop of his career?