The Daily Stream: No Way Out Is A Perfectly '80s Neo-Noir Thriller

Roger Donaldson ("Cocktail," "Species," "The Recruit") directed this sexy, engaging, and expertly paced thriller, which stands out as one of the best neo-noirs of the 1980s. It's a movie that knows exactly what it wants to be, immediately falls into the proper groove, clearly establishes the central relationship and the dramatic stakes at play, and wonderfully ratchets up the action and suspense as the walls slowly tighten around its protagonist.

Costner is superb as Farrell. This is one of those instances of an actor's real-life age enhancing their performance: he's 32 years old here, still young enough to read as a hotshot on screen, but just old enough to believably portray the type of ambitious go-getter who would be hand-picked by a powerful government official. This is arguably Costner's best era as a performer, long before he settled into the type of grizzled mentor figure that has defined the latter stages of his career. This film is sandwiched amid his run of "The Untouchables," "Bull Durham," and "Field of Dreams," and in terms of quality, "No Way Out" can stand toe to toe with all of those.

As the film's femme fatale figure, Sean Young brings a surprising amount of depth to a role that is comparatively underwritten. But she's more than just the typical icy, emotionally distant sexpot that often populates movies like this: she adds real warmth to her character, and her chemistry with Costner is undeniable. (Side note: it is absolutely wild to realize that both of them had only been acting professionally on screen for about seven years by the time this movie came out.)

Hackman isn't in the movie as much as I'd prefer, but he is reliably excellent as the Secretary of Defense, an imposing and ruthless presence who tries to utilize Farrell's squeaky-clean image to gain an advantage against his political rivals. Brice's right-hand man, the fiercely loyal and conniving Scott Pritchard, is played by Will Patton ("Remember the Titans"), and Patton brings an air of quiet menace to the proceedings as he does whatever is necessary to protect his boss – even murder.