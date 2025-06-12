The Spaceballs Spin-Off Series That You Didn't Know Existed

Amazon and MGM have revealed that a "Spaceballs" sequel is officially moving forward, with Mel Brooks — on the cusp of his 99th birthday — returning to reprise his role as Yogurt from his original 1987 spoof movie. This news fulfills a lot of eager anticipation, as "Spaceballs" fans (many of whom have sore backs) have been speculating as to whether or not it would happen for years. The film's teaser trailer hilariously points out that since 1987, there have been numerous "Star Wars" TV shows and movies, not to mention Disney animated films, remakes of those movies, and prequels to those remakes. There were also, as the teaser notes, many "Alien" and "Predator" films, several "Jurassic Park" movies, eight "Harry Potter" films, a developing TV show remake of those movies, and 36 films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, it adds, there was only one "Spaceballs."

That, however, isn't entirely accurate. Technically, since 1987, there have been two "Spaceballs." It's just that one dangles down a lot further than the other. Few remember the short-lived, and perhaps ill-advised, "Spaceballs: The Animated Series," which ran for 13 episodes back in 2008 and 2009. It aired on G4, the digital network that became best known for its reportage on the mid-2000s video game industry.

"Spaceballs: The Animated Series" reunited original cast members Daphne Zuniga, Joan Rivers, and Dom DeLuise, who played Princess Vespa, Dot Matrix, and Pizza the Hutt, respectively, while Brooks returned to voice both Yogurt and President Skroob. Bill Pullman (who played Lone Starr) was replaced by Rino Romano, John Candy (who played Barf before passing away in 1994) was replaced by Tino Insana, George Wyner (who played Colonel Sandurz) was replaced by David Wittenberg, and Rick Moranis (who had been retired for years at that point) was replaced by Dee Bradley Baker. Julianne Groassman also took over the role of Commanderette Zircon from Leslie Bevis but played most of the show's supporting female characters as well.

The show is ... okay.