Dolly Parton Starred In A Sitcom That's Impossible To Watch

Dolly Parton, a titan of the music industry, an amusement park tycoon, a philanthropist, philosopher, actress, and probably some kind of benevolent deity, never quite conquered the medium of scripted television. Of course, Dolly appeared on TV all the time, going back as far as 1956's "Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour," but she most typically appeared as a singer or musical performer. Throughout her career, she sang on shows like "Music City, U.S.A.," "Hee Haw," and "The Mike Douglas Show." In 1976, she even hosted her own variety show, "Dolly!," which, sadly, only lasted 26 episodes. That's not to be confused with "Dolly," the variety show she launched in 1987. That, sadly, only lasted 22 episodes. Dolly was on "Hollywood Squares," "Captain Kangaroo," and even the 1983 animated version of "Alvin and the Chipmunks." She played herself on "Designing Women" in the 1990s. Dolly has always been a stalwart, dedicated performer, and has always been energetic and professional.

It almost seems like an oversight that Dolly was never the star of her own sitcom. Given her mastery of film, music, and on-air TV performances, one might think that a sitcom would be the next logical step. Films like "9 to 5," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and the ultra-Southern "Steel Magnolias" proved that she could act, and who wouldn't want to see the wacky adventures of Dolly Parton, even if she was playing a fictional version of herself?

As it turns out, she tried. According to the Lost Media Wiki, Dolly was to star in a 1994 sitcom called "Heavens to Betsy." Information is spotty on the series, with a lot of it culled from the show's IMDb trivia page (i.e. not entirely substantiated), but it seems that Dolly was to play a former Vegas lounge singer who has a near-death experience and decides to move back to her small Tennessee hometown.

The show, however, never aired. Apart from scant clips on YouTube, it is apparently lost to time.