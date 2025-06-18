Why Netflix Canceled Marco Polo

Imagine if you will, we're back in the year 2014. We are deep into the Obama presidency, where the idea of Donald Trump running for President of the United States is little more than a late-night talk show punchline. And now Netflix, the DVD distribution service, is experimenting with the crazy idea of putting movies and TV ... on the internet?

Using the existing libraries from Hollywood studios, Netflix created a "new media" that quickly branched out from streaming existing content to reviving fan favorite shows like "Arrested Development," proving that the streaming service wasn't limited to just distributing existing content, but could also finance and premiere new series as well.

But it's one thing to revive a canceled show, in which all the primary creative work (like developing, casting, and establishing the visual language of the series) has already been completed. It's another to create an entirely original series. With the one-two punch of David Fincher's political drama "House of Cards" and the prison dramedy "Orange is the New Black," Netflix proved it had what it takes to compete in the arena against premium TV platforms like HBO. And now they wanted to go after HBO's crown jewel: "Game of Thrones."

Enter: "Marco Polo." Originally developed for Starz by the Weinstein Company, Netflix picked up the series for a 10-episode order with a budget of approximately $90 million, second only to "Game of Thrones" itself. Retelling the story of Marco Polo's years alongside Kublai Khan in the heart of the Mongol empire, the series brought an epic sense of scale to the period story, but the show was suddenly canceled by Netflix in 2016, which at the time was considered a rare occurrence. So why did this epic series of power and conquest get canceled?