5 Best Adam Scott Movies & TV Shows To Watch After Severance

I'm not breaking new ground when I say that Adam Scott is excellent on "Severance." This isn't a hot take; it's decidedly room-temperature. Technically, Scott plays two characters on Dan Erickson's twisted take on a "workplace comedy," even though they are the same person: Mark Scout, a miserable man who lost his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) in a tragic car accident, and to deal with his overwhelming grief, who takes a job at Lumon Industries that offers a procedure called "severance" that splits his consciousness into two distinct parts. When he leaves work, he's stuck being plain old Mark Scout, but at work, on the "severed" floor, he's Mark S., a willing acolyte of Lumon who has no idea that he ever had a wife, let alone lost one.

As his innie (Mark S.) and outie (Mark Scout), Scott delivers one of his very best performances; in the show's critically adored sophomore season, he takes things to a new and absolutely wild level when he argues with himself using a camcorder in a secret Lumon hideout. (He's also been undergoing a "reintegration" process that might allow his innie and outie to sort of merge. What can I tell you? "Severance" is a complicated and twisty show.) After the season 2 finale of "Severance," Scott may be well on his way to an Emmy nomination and win — though he is going to have to fight off Noah Wyle from "The Pitt," his strongest competition this season.

All of this is to say that Scott is a really charming, funny, and talented performer — so if you love him on "Severance" but you're not familiar with his body of work, you need to check out these five projects. Here's what you should watch if you love Adam Scott in "Severance."