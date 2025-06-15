The Walking Dead's First Huge Death Was Almost Rick Grimes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead."

In issue #24 of "The Walking Dead" comic book, writer Robert Kirkman delivers his series' thesis through the mouth of his hero, Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln in the TV series). The survivors can never expect to return to the old world and must live each day like it's their last: "We are the Walking Dead!" Rick declares, not the zombies. (Near the series' end in issue #191, when civilization has been rebuilt and old conflicts resume, Rick rebuts his own words and tells a crowd: "We are NOT the Walking Dead.")

Sure enough, no one was ever safe in "The Walking Dead" — not integral characters and certainly not minor ones. The aforementioned issue #191? That ends with Rick's own death, and in the following issue, his son Carl has to put down Rick's zombified remains. But according to Kirkman, Rick's death could've come much earlier.

The first major death in "The Walking Dead" is Shane, Rick's best friend and his partner as a police officer. The stress of the apocalypse, and lust for Rick's wife Lori, makes Shane snap. In "The Walking Dead" issue #6 (the last in volume 1, "Days Gone Bye"), Shane tries to kill Rick. Carl, who'd been watching them, shoots Shane in the neck to save his father.

The cover of "The Walking Dead" issue #6 depicts Rick digging a grave, so way back during its original run in 2004, readers opened the issue expecting a character death. As Kirkman plotted the issue, he considered flipping that climactic death.

"The Walking Dead" is currently being re-released, issue-by-issue, as new "Deluxe" printings that are in full color (not black and white, like the original "Walking Dead" comics.) In the back pages of "The Walking Dead Deluxe" #6, Kirkman explained that if sales on "The Walking Dead" had been poor, issue #6 could've been the last (with six issues, Image Comics could repackage them as a single trade paperback). That's why he had Rick and Shane's friendship blow up (in hindsight) so early. But sales on "The Walking Dead" were going well, and Kirkman felt he'd at least get up to issue #12. So, he started considering where the story would go next after his big finale. One idea he had? "Rather than Carl killing Shane, I considered having Carl find them in the woods just as Shane was killing RICK."

Obviously, Kirkman decided against that, and Rick remained the series' protagonist. But this does show that, even that early, he was operating in a "no one is safe" attitude. How would "The Walking Dead" have been different had Kirkman spared Shane by killing Rick instead?