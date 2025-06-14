The Seinfeld Episode That Inspired MythBusters To Fact Check George Costanza

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Implant" (February 5, 1993), George (Jason Alexander) accompanies his girlfriend Betsy (Megan Mullally) to her aunt's funeral, wanting to be supportive. The characters on "Seinfeld," however, are always trapped by their pettiness and neuroses, so it won't be long before George commits some kind of horrendous faux pas. Case in point, while at the funeral, George gets into an argument with Betsy's brother Timmy (Kieran Mulroney) over the etiquette of double-dipping. Is it acceptable — or sanitary — to take a bite of a chip at a party, and then dip the remaining piece back into a communal bowl of ranch dressing? Timmy is disgusted that George would dip a chip after taking a bite. "That's like putting your whole mouth in the dip." He seemed concerned that some remnants of George's saliva worked their way into the dip bowl.

George, being a petty human being, refuses to listen, and smugly double-dips right in front of Timmy. A physical fight breaks out. Needless to say, Betsy and George didn't stay coupled for too long thereafter.

But then, some "Seinfeld" viewers might wonder: who is correct? Some may bristle at the thought of a peer's saliva working their way into a bowl of party dip, and it may be easy to picture germs transferring into food that way, but is it really as unsanitary Timmy seemed to think? Some viewers may have needed to ask themselves some serious questions. Am I a double-dipper? Do I hate double-dippers? And would some scientific research prove which side of the dip argument was correct?

Luckily, the creative souls at "MythBusters" stepped in to answer the latter question.