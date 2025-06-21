Black Mirror's Creator Cut An Extremely Dark Scene From San Junipero

To this day, season 3's "San Junipero" still reigns high on most top 10 episode lists for "Black Mirror," and part of that's due to how uplifting it is. By this point in the show, the viewers had been trained to expect the worst, so the big twist here was that there isn't a twist at all: the heaven-esque simulation Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) are living in is not a trap. It is a genuinely impressive experience of an idyllic afterlife, something that most of us would happily sign up for if given the opportunity.

The episode's closing montage is one of Yorkie and Kelly embracing their digital afterlife in 1980s San Junipero, while shots of the simulation computer help to emphasize just how strange (and miraculous) this opportunity is for them. Will this happiness eventually turn to boredom? Probably, but for Yorkie (who spent most of her real life paralyzed and trapped with her homophobic family), at least technology's given her a chance at happiness in the first place.

Because "San Junipero" only focuses on Kelly and Yorkie, fans have often wanted the show to return to the premise to observe it from a different angle. What's the afterlife like for the other digital residents here? What other ways is this technology being used? In the original draft for the episode, there was a small scene shedding some extra light on these questions. As creator Charlie Brooker explained in a 2017 interview: