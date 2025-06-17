The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode Being Used For Heartfelt Wedding Proposals

"The Nightman Cometh" is the season 4 finale in which Charlie writes a musical and asks the gang to help him bring it to life on stage. Naturally, problems arise instantly once they start rehearsals because everyone wants something out of this play that vastly differs from Charlie's vision as the "creative brain" behind the production. Although it must be said that the story of the play doesn't make much sense, even after Artemis (Artemis Pebdani) translates Charlie's horrifically illiterate writing and symbols into readable material — as it verges on pedophilia, sexual assault, and slavery, among other nonsensical plot elements.

However, there's a point to it that Charlie sneakily withholds until the very end when he appears in a blinding yellow suit to perform the play's final song addressed to his all-time crush, the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). That's, of course, the wedding proposal (a rather clever and effective one compared to Charlie's average wit), which doesn't faze the Waitress for one second. After it's over, she just asks, "Is that it?" ready to get out of there as fast as she can. But Charlie still demands an answer and gets it as she responds with an unequivocal no.

Even by the standards of "Always Sunny," this is such an over-the-top, inventive, and hilarious episode that it's no surprise it's become one of the most beloved. So much so that people thought it would be a good idea to recreate it and use it as a surprise marriage proposal. And funnily enough — as you can see in those videos — it worked beautifully.