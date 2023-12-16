It's Always Sunny Cut A More Nefarious Plot For The Nightman Cometh

Of all the great episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," one of the most ambitious and hilarious is "The Nightman Cometh," which follows the gang as they put on a rock opera created by the bar's janitor, Charlie (Charlie Day). The musical is inspired by Charlie's childhood and features a villain called the Nightman who comes into his room at night, likely based on Charlie's pedophile uncle, Jack (Andrew Friedman). In the end Charlie created the whole play as a means to convince the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) to marry him, which confirms the rest of the gang's assumptions that the play had to have a target or a "mark." It turns out that there was almost originally an entire secondary plot to "The Nightman Cometh" that would have made the aim of the play pretty different, but that having a "mark" was still very much a part of it.

"The Always Sunny Podcast" gives fans a deep dive behind their favorite episodes, and in the episode for "The Nightman Cometh," co-writers, producers, and stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton discussed the original plans for their first musical episode and how it changed as time went on. If they had kept to the original plan, the episode might not have become the masterpiece of musical hilarity that we all know and love, so things worked out in the end. Besides — it turns out they still used the idea, just in a different episode!