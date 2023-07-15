It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Nightman Cometh Live Shows Were A Result Of Incorrect Advertising

Forget "The Phantom of the Opera." Who needs "Wicked"? The best musical is "The Nightman Cometh" from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." The fourth season finale aired on November 20, 2008, and quickly became one of the most beloved episodes of the series. It perfectly encapsulates everything we love about this outrageous show: dark, absurd humor and crazy hijinks resulting in chaos.

It's hilarious and kind of sweet how committed the gang is to their amateur performances of Charlie's original musical, another misguided attempt to win The Waitress' affection. Charlie writes a twisted fairytale about a princess in lust with a little boy who transforms into the Dayman to conquer the cat-eyed Nightman, all while dodging a greedy Troll. Songs like "Troll Toll," Little Boy," or the titular "Dayman" are infectious and have strange, sexual overtones that make them unforgettable.

Don McCloskey, musician and friend of the "Always Sunny" actors, also loved the episode when it aired. He explained in GQ's 2018 oral history of "The Nightman Cometh" that on a whim and hoping to sell some more tickets, he invited some of the cast members to perform a song or two from the zany musical during his show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. But what was supposed to be a one-off performance turned into something much bigger.