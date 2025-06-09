The Lunar Chronicles Movie Trilogy: Everything We Know So Far

Fantasy and animation are a perfect match that, for whatever reason, Hollywood has yet to fully tap into. Sure, there are plenty of animated fairy tale movies; they used to be Disney's bread and butter, after all. However, when it comes to more serious, high fantasy animated films, they are severely lacking, with "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" being the rare exception (one that married the epic "Lord of the Rings" universe with anime).

This is not to say there aren't other examples, but they are rare enough that any announcement involving a new animated fantasy movie is exciting. Case in point, Warner Bros. Animation and Locksmith Animation are working to bring Marissa Meyer's best-selling book series "The Lunar Chronicles" to the big screen as a trilogy of animated features — and the first book already has a release date.

This is an interesting move on behalf of Warner Bros. Animation, which is additionally set to release the fantasy musical movie "Bad Fairies" from Megan Nicole Dong (who created the wonderful "Centaurworld"). It's also some much-needed encouraging news for the studio on the animation front, given the bad reputation Warner Bros. has earned after canning not one but two "Looney Tunes" features in recent years (both of which were then saved by Ketchup Entertainment).