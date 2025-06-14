The Rod Serling Mistake You Likely Never Noticed In The Twilight Zone

In the "The Twilight Zone" episode "The Purple Testament" (February 12, 1960), an American soldier named Lieutenant "Fitz" Fitzgerald (William Reynolds) fighting in World War II suddenly develops the ability to see when someone is near death. He can look at his compatriots and see an eerie glow coming from their faces. Given that this is wartime, Fitz will have plenty of opportunities to see people shortly before they die. Fitz initially tries to warn the soldiers that they are fated to be killed, but his declarations (as one might expect) prove to be damaging to the troops' morale. The story will end when Fitz sees an eerie glow coming from his own face. He drives off in a jeep with two other soldiers ... whose faces are also glowing. On the battlefield, death is inevitable.

Then Rod Serling appears to deliver his closing monologue, explaining the episode's title. He says:

"From William Shakespeare, 'Richard III,' a small excerpt. The line reads, 'He has come to open the purple testament of bleeding war.' And for Lieutenant William Fitzgerald, a company, first platoon, the testament is closed. Lieutenant Fitzgerald has found the Twilight Zone."

It's poetic indeed, as Serling came from a generation of sci-fi writers who were well-versed in the classics. He liked to quote Shakespeare, Shelley, and Shaw, and find dramatic parallels between the ancients and his modern fantastical morality plays.

The only problem: the "purple testament" line isn't from "Richard III." I actually comes from the less-celebrated "Richard II," which the Bard wrote several years later. "Richard III" is about the bloody folly of ambition and the hero's death on the battlefield. "Richard II" is a very, very different kind of play, detailing the tragic weaknesses of the titular monarch.