12 Best Steven Yeun Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

In 2010, Sang-yeop Yeun, an actor who went professionally as Steven, booked a role on "The Walking Dead," a zombie horror television show based on a long-running comic book series. While this wasn't his first professional credit — you may have forgotten his cameo on "The Big Bang Theory" – it was his breakout role, immediately endearing the performer to a wide audience and opening the doors on his career.

Since then, Yeun has played a rich and varied slate of roles in a wide variety of genres and tones while simultaneously seeming like a kind-hearted, self-effacing, and easily funny hang, thanks to a series of viral appearances with Conan O'Brien and a post-fame uncovered Second City sketch. He strikes one as an unpretentious actor who can do it all, and his body of work supports this thesis with aplomb.

In celebration of the versatile, engaging, and not-to-be-weird-but-very handsome performer, we've gathered and ranked the 12 best Steven Yeun movies and TV shows to give you a primer on what's shaping up to be an enviable career.