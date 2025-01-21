The Walking Dead Star You Forgot Had A Cameo In The Big Bang Theory

AMC's "The Walking Dead" seems like the kind of show that the characters on CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" would discuss and pick apart for its use of zombie tropes. However, the two shows have another, surprisingly direct connection in the shape of one particular actor who appears on both of them.

Said actor is Steven Yeun, who plays the plucky but ultimately unfortunate Glenn Rhee on "The Walking Dead." Jeffrey Dean Morgan's villain-turned-protagonist Negan famously murders Glenn and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) in the show's season 7 premiere, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be." As it happens, a similarly abrupt (though far less baseball bat-happy) exit befalls on Yeun's "The Big Bang Theory" character Sebastian, who appears briefly in season 3, episode 22, "The Staircase Implementation."

Appearing solely in a flashback that depicts Leonard Hofstadter's (Johnny Galecki) first impressions of his future roommate Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Yeun's Sebastian turns up as a former resident who's exiting the building with some haste after withstanding Sheldon's antics, and heartily recommends that Leonard flees as well. This is all we ever find out about poor Sebastian, and all the strange and terrible Sheldon things he's heavily implied to have faced remain forever unaddressed. Based on the roommate trials Leonard has to go through as the flashback continues, however, it can't have been very easy.