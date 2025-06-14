A Beloved Emma Watson Drama Is Based On A Book Banned In Schools

Coming-of-age literature can be integral to the teenage experience. These stories about growing pains often serve as a mirror, fostering a better understanding of intense, unprocessed emotions. Books aimed at young adults can also appeal to a much wider demographic, as the language of pain is universal, and comfort can be found in different corners of art.

Stephen Chbosky's "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" is one such book, as it tells a coming-of-age tale partially drawn from the author's memories. It's a difficult book to get through solely because of how intensely Chbosky captures the agony and bliss associated with growing up (where feelings of belonging are interspersed with bouts of acute loneliness). Needless to say, the novel deals with some heavy themes, including drug abuse, sexual assault, and mental health crises, which Chbosky uses to explore what it means to be young and troubled.

Unfortunately, the presence of these themes has turned "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" into a target for rampant book banning, with Chbosky's 1999 novel having been either restricted or completely removed from many American school libraries. This kind of censorship sets a dangerous precedent for what's accessible to a younger demographic (and what's not), creating a slippery slope that might lead to ideological myopia. Even revered, best-selling authors like Stephen King aren't exempt from such censorship, as his mildly political, totally non-explicit book "The Dead Zone" has also been banned by numerous schools solely because it's a horror story.

When asked about the repeated book ban, Chbosky once told the National Coalition Against Censorship that he was deeply saddened by it, as it robbed children of an experience that could have made them feel a little less alone:

"It's been so many times [the book bans] that I've honestly lost count. I know it's made the American Library Association's top 10 list five times, so it's happened a lot [...] I was sad because you publish a book, in part, to end the silence about certain issues. But then certain people object, and they try to censor your book, and all of that is just silence. I know what the book has meant to certain kids because I've been getting letters from them for well over a decade. So, every time this happens, I just think about that one kid in the community who could really use the book."

Let's dive deeper into the reasons why Chbosky's novel is considered inappropriate for school libraries, and how the contents of the book (as well as its film adaptation, which stars a certain "Harry Potter" veteran) actually hold up against these concerns.