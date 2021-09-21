Dear Evan Hansen Director Stephen Chbosky On Finding 'The Reality' In A Musical [Interview]

You have penned feature musical adaptations before, but now you take on directing a movie musical for the first time with "Dear Evan Hansen." As a director, is there now a focus on establishing the visual language for a musical in addition to any other adaptation challenges?

Oh, 100%. We knew going in that what was so successful on stage was, they were trying to capture a certain kind of reality on stage. But finding the actual places where it felt... He's singing at a dining room table, for God's sakes. It's a very different thing then most musicals, where suddenly you're in fantasy or whatever. We had to find the reality.

And so the visual language came from a combination of looking for those locations, trying to find the things that felt that they fit... When we couldn't find it, we built it. And ultimately, I had a lightning in a bottle aesthetic for the movie. I knew that I had this remarkable performer with Ben Platt and all the cast was fantastic.

And what I wanted to do was focus on, how can I give them the longest takes possible rather than a lot of cutting. Sometimes I use cutting to convey anxiety, but otherwise, I wanted to just let it happen because that's what theater is. It's the longer take, it's the longer scene. And so that was it. Yeah, I tried to capture that feeling that I felt watching it on stage, with Michael Greif's brilliant direction, and just translate it to real dining rooms in real homes.

So in the adaptation of a musical, is there an inherent hurdle of turning, for example, a five act play into a three act film? Because films are often structured as three acts, versus musicals that have five acts. So is there some difficulty in compressing the story for a feature film like that?

A little bit, yeah. We looked at it more like two acts becoming three. You have the intermission, and I knew that he took off the cast during the intermission every performance. So I was like, what if we stage an intermission with the cast coming off? Which was really fun to shoot.

So I guess where it really showed itself was in the third act. It was, what is the redemption of this character? The stage show, it ends differently. I don't know, have you seen the stage show?

I unfortunately only listened to the [original cast recording] soundtrack.

Okay, the soundtrack. Okay. Well, basically, the stage show has a slightly more rushed ending. And so we were able to, in that third act, we had a little bit more time to be able to explore the idea of Evan in search of Connor, which you can do in close-ups. You couldn't really do that on stage. If you think about it, there was no way of translating that.

So there were certain conventions and freedoms that we were allowed, which was very exciting. It allowed us to figure out Connor in a different way. Allowed us to figure out Evan's question a different way. And we're also able to show his redemption, I think, luckily, through his confession. It was really exciting to be able to do that for the film.

There are a number of other changes to the feature version of "Dear Evan Hansen." One of which being the change of Connor Murphy's father to a stepfather. And I've seen that there have been some discussions among fans as to whether this adds an unnecessary tension to Connor's relationship with his father figure. Because he's not his biological father, as opposed to how the original stage musical simply had their relationship strained, regardless of outside factors. What was the reason for making this change into being a stepfather versus a father?

The reason was Danny Pino. We saw a lot of different people, I had a lot of meetings. And Danny and I, we had a two-hour meeting over Zoom. He was in Los Angeles, I was in Atlanta. And I just loved the guy.

He threw himself on tape. We didn't even ask him to do it, he did it. He was so good that I was like, "It's this guy. This is the guy." And we all felt it. So he said, look, Danny is Cuban-American, and Kaitlyn [Dever] is not half Cuban-American and neither is Colton [Ryan]. So we thought, look, we want to be authentic in all ways. And when the right guy shows up, you do the right guy, and you use that person.

And when we really broke down Larry, in terms of what he has to do, we felt like it just added another dimension, but didn't break anything that was originally there. It just added this cool dimension. I threw it out, at the end of the day, the authors get to decide. It's their work. I'm there to translate it. So when we talked about it, and I thought, "Hey guys, what if she was a widow? And that Connor grew up to look like the husband that she lost..."

And we talked about, and we traced it all the way through the movie, it just broke all of our hearts in a completely different way. It added a layer. I don't think it subtracted anything. It actually added. Because nothing that Larry was before he was a stepfather was changed. We simply added to it.