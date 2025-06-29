Marvel Star Tom Hiddleston's Favorite Stephen King Movie Will Move You To Tears
Given that he's soon set to return to the MCU as the God of Stories, it's probably worth noting Tom Hiddleston's opinion on the best Stephen King story adapted for the big screen, primarily since he's now starring in one himself. During an interview with Letterboxd, Hiddleston was asked about his four favorite films, and coincidentally, one of them was a King adaptation. The actor, who is playing the lead role in Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation "The Life of Chuck," mentioned a film that is sure to evoke some tears from audience members (not me, though — I'm tough as nails). It's a movie that features warm beer, Rita Hayworth, and a rock that has no earthly business in a Maine hayfield.
Hiddleston's last entry was Frank Darabont's 1994 film, "The Shawshank Redemption." He admitted, "I have thought about that film. It has inspired me so many times. It's a film I return to. It made a big dent in my heart and soul when I was young, and it's continued to do that."
He's not alone. Even after over 30 years, the emotional draw of "The Shawshank Redemption" is the reason it still holds the number one spot among the greatest movies of all time according to IMDb, despite its initial reception when it first bombed in theaters. Of course, it gained a second life upon video release and is guaranteed to be found on at least one TV channel on Earth at any time (well, it feels like it). But what is it about Darabont's masterpiece that Hiddleston loves? Coincidentally, it's the same core elements that "The Life of Chuck" possesses.
Hiddleston adores The Shawshank Redemption for its look at 'the freedom of the human spirit'
When breaking down the prison movie that meant so much to him, Hiddleston praised the performances, which are now monumental entries in the catalog of not just King adaptations, but movie history as a whole. "'The Shawshank Redemption' is a meditation on friendship and the freedom of the human spirit. The performances are perfect, especially those of Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. It's quite astonishing, and it only gets more astonishing the older I get."
Naturally, many other viewers feel the same way. Even Stephen King himself has deemed "The Shawshank Redemption" one of the best films adapted from his works, just ahead of "Misery" and behind "Stand By Me." It's also interesting that despite King and Flanagan both being mainstays in the world of horror, the author and "The Life of Chuck" director's best works aren't always tales that shiver the spine, but tug at the heart.
Looking ahead, Flanagan has more King collaborations on the way. The "Midnight Mass" showrunner has a TV adaptation of "Carrie" that will surely be compared to Brian De Palma's classic film iteration, followed by his long-awaited take on "The Dark Tower" series, which will hopefully replace the not-so-great live-action reputation of Roland Deschain aka The Gunslinger and his quest to reach the tower. Let's hope it's worth the trip.