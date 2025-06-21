The First Hercule Poirot Movie Is Impossible To Watch Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Agatha Christie in on record speaking about how much she tended to dislike film and TV adaptations of her own work. Generally speaking, she hated the tendency filmmakers had toward making her murder mysteries into whimsical, comedic farces. Christie had some especially harsh words for actress Margaret Rutherford, who played a slapstick version of Miss Marple in three Christie-based films in the 1960s. The author was even barred (by her friends) from watching certain adaptations, as they would most certainly have elicited months of complaints. This is one of the main reasons actor David Suchet took the role of Hercule Poirot so seriously for the celebrated BBC series "Agatha Christie's Poirot" from 1989.

Of course, Christie's murder mysteries were so naturally cinematic, that filmmakers were drawn to them repeatedly during the author's decades-long writing career. The very first film adaptation of an Agatha Christie story was Leslie H. Hiscott's and Julius Hagen's "The Passing of Mr. Quin" from 1928, released only eight years after Christie's first story was published. As of this writing, there have been over 50 film adaptation of Christie's stories and plays

The first film to feature Christie's stalwart and fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot was Hiscott's 1931 film "Alibi." "Alibi" was the first of three Poirot mysteries put out by the long-lived British company Twickenham Film Studios, as it was followed by "Black Coffee" that same year, and rounded out by "Lord Edgware Dies" in 1934. All three films starred Irish actor Austin Trevor as Poirot, and Trevor claimed (in Mark Aldridge's book "Agatha Christie on Screen") that he secured the coveted role merely because he could do a French accent. Sadly, of those three, only the latter survives. The first two have been lost to history.