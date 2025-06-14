The Worst Episode Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, According To IMDb

Over the course of 20 years on the air, FXX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has helped define the comedy landscape of the 20th century. The series has more seasons than any other live-action sitcom, and its fanbase has only snowballed in size with each passing season, thanks to its enduring nature on streaming services over the years. The ongoing misadventures of the Paddy's Pub gang have captivated viewers through 170 episodes, and it just keeps chugging along with seemingly no end in sight.

When it comes to fan-favorite episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," it's quite easy to sort through. "The Nightman Cometh" is notable for its unforgettable original stage musical written by Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) himself, and "Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games" is another highlight, being a bottle episode that showcases everything wrong with the Gang both individually and collectively. However, when it comes to some of the series' lesser efforts, not much is discussed, because the sheer fact that "Always Sunny" has remained fresh after all these years is quite impressive. With that in mind, the lowest-ranking episode on IMDb may stick out for a few reasons.