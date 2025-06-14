The Worst Episode Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, According To IMDb
Over the course of 20 years on the air, FXX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has helped define the comedy landscape of the 20th century. The series has more seasons than any other live-action sitcom, and its fanbase has only snowballed in size with each passing season, thanks to its enduring nature on streaming services over the years. The ongoing misadventures of the Paddy's Pub gang have captivated viewers through 170 episodes, and it just keeps chugging along with seemingly no end in sight.
When it comes to fan-favorite episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," it's quite easy to sort through. "The Nightman Cometh" is notable for its unforgettable original stage musical written by Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) himself, and "Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games" is another highlight, being a bottle episode that showcases everything wrong with the Gang both individually and collectively. However, when it comes to some of the series' lesser efforts, not much is discussed, because the sheer fact that "Always Sunny" has remained fresh after all these years is quite impressive. With that in mind, the lowest-ranking episode on IMDb may stick out for a few reasons.
The lowest-rated episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is from season 13
According to IMDb, "The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot" is the worst episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." This was the third episode from season 13, and its title is pretty self-explanatory. It is a reboot of the season 10 premiere episode, "The Gang Beats Boggs," in which the Gang attempts to beat MLB player Wade Boggs' record of drinking 70 beers on a cross-country flight. Three years later, Deandra "Dee" Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson) sought to recapture the magic of that previous episode. However, the major twist is that it will exclusively involve women this time around. Joining Dee on her quest are The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), Artemis (Artemis Pebdani), Mrs. Mac (Sandy Martin), and Bonnie Kelly (Lynn Marie Stewart).
The ladies of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" embark on an all-female flight to the women's march held in Los Angeles, CA. While aboard, Dee reconnects with The Waiter (Michael Naughton), who now works as a flight attendant after leaving his job at Guigino's. She also encounters Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) in the airplane's bathroom and reunites with the infamous Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub), much to Dee's frustration. The episode unfolds as a commentary on reboot culture in Hollywood, particularly the likes of Paul Feig's female-led "Ghostbusters" reboot and "Ocean's 8."
Why fans might rank The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot so low
The IMDb rating for "The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot" is at a 6.6/10 based on 4.2K users, as of this writing. To be fair, given that this is the lowest-rated episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the fact that it is still within the 6/10 range is a testament to fans' overall love for the series. That being said, the episode strays quite a bit from the formula that the series is famous for. This is one of the only episodes in which the men who run Paddy's Pub are not at the center of the story. Frank makes a brief appearance here because, as he proclaims, "in every reboot, you gotta have somebody from the original to make a cameo." Meanwhile, Charlie and Mac (Rob McElhenney) only appear on a video call with Dee. As for potential psychopath Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), this episode is the first in which the most sociopathic member of the Gang does not make an appearance.
Most fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" enjoy the series primarily for the exploits of the Gang as a collective, which naturally includes the male-dominated presence of Charlie, Dennis, Mac, and Frank. Given that "The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot" intentionally pivots away from that formula, perhaps it alienated viewers for that reason. That being said, this episode still has its share of hilarious moments. Any time recurring character Artemis makes an appearance is always a highlight, and the dynamic between Bonnie Kelly and Mrs. Mac always leaves viewers in stitches.