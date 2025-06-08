John Wick 5: Does Ballerina Set Up The Upcoming Sequel?

This article contains spoilers for "Ballerina" and the John Wick franchise.

The head hotshot of "Ballerina," Eve (Ana de Armas), might be able to stand her ground against a cult and its leader (Gabriel Byrne), but it's clear after her tense altercation with a man sent to kill her that she can't get the best of John Wick (Keanu Reeves). At least, not at this point, anyway. As revealed in Len Wiseman's spin-off shoot-'em-up set in the world of the "John Wick" franchise, the story of "Ballerina" takes place between the third and fourth films, long before the showdown the end of "John Wick: Chapter 4." That's a long time for Eve to go it alone and become more of a killer than she already is, perhaps just in time for when the Baba Yaga comes back from the dead for a fifth film.

Confirmed at Cinema Con this year, "John Wick 5" is a go, with Reeves reprising his role as the lethal assassin who loves cars and puppies and putting bullets in the heads of any leather-jacket-wearing henchman that's looking at him the wrong way. At this point, plot details are at a minimum, which is standard, given that the films barely have any (no offense, John). Even so, considering how Eve's exit in her own movie was laid out, the ballerina might have a perfect shot at teaming up with Mr. Wick (real name: Jardani Jovonovich) when he returns, and he might be glad she does.