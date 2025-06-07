Life Of Chuck Is The Stephen King Version Of A Certain Pixar Classic

This post contains spoilers for "The Life Of Chuck."

It's fitting that over the years, some of the best works of director Mike Flanagan have made us cry on levels that could easily be compared to a Pixar movie. Now, his latest film goes so far as to directly recall one of Pixar's best films. "Life of Chuck" (read our review here) is an adaptation of the short story of the same name from author Stephen King, and during the final moments of the world, time is spent looking back on the life of the titular character, Charles Krantz aka Chuck (Tom Hiddleston). It's slowly revealed, however, that this world we're seeing on the brink of collapse isn't real and is contained within the multitude of Chuck's mind during his final days of life.

Every memory, every encounter, every choice and heartache is woven into the story that sees both the end and the earliest memories of Chuck's life, with those that played a part throughout that life in appearing in different chapters of the story. With this revelation, one big takeaway is that Flanagan's heartfelt story of a life well-lived and the memories that make us who we are is the very same subject and issues tackled by the Oscar-winning, highly emotional, and easily one of the best Pixar movies ever, "Inside Out." What's interesting to consider is just which one of them does it better, which is pretty hard to assess given that one of them has Tom Hiddleston and the other houses one of the most emotional death scenes ever.