How Tim Burton Felt About Batman Forever's Title

Tim Burton has a complicated history with Batman. The director took on the enormous task of bringing the Dark Knight to the big screen for the first time back in 1989, and quickly discovered how tough a challenge it was going to be. Burton claimed that bringing his vision for "Batman" to life was "torture," and it's not hard to see why. The film might have made Burton a box office hero, but he had to navigate a fraught production that began with a big backlash against the casting of Michael Keaton and involved constantly pushing back against Warner Bros.' demands for changes to the script. He even endured being yelled at by a Hollywood legend on the set of the movie.

Thankfully, Bat-mania, as it came to be known, swept the world upon the release of "Batman" in the summer of 1989, and Warner Bros. was suddenly the young director's biggest fan. For the 1992 sequel, "Batman Returns," Burton was essentially allowed to make whatever kind of film he wanted, which he dutifully did. "Returns" was the most Tim Burton Batman film you could possibly imagine, complete with a bile-spewing mutant Penguin who was abandoned as a child and left to live in a subterranean hideout completely isolated from society like so many Burtonian outcasts. The movie is, in this writer's opinion, an absolute masterpiece for the way in which it tricked an entire generation of kids into watching a superhero movie that was actually one of the most impressively realized and unique artistic visions ever put to film. But Warners wasn't exactly happy with their golden boy's expressionist nightmare.

When Burton went in to pitch his ideas for a third movie, the studio made it quite clear that it wasn't interested. In a making-of featurette (via YouTube), the director remembered visiting the Warner offices to discuss the threequel, only to quickly realize he was being replaced. "You don't want me to make another one, do you?" he recalled asking at the end of the meeting.

Instead, Joel Schumacher was brought in to replace Burton and deliver a more lighthearted take on the source material with 1995's "Batman Forever." That's exactly what he did, and ever since, Burton has stayed away from the franchise. But that hasn't stopped him from forming his own opinions of the way the saga went following his departure, and it seems he has some especially strong opinions about the title of the movie he initially was supposed to direct.