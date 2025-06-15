Larry David's Most Intimidating Date Inspired This Seinfeld Episode

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Jacket," Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) purchases an expensive new suede jacket with a pink-and-white striped lining. It's stylish, although Jerry is a little self-conscious about the stripes; they may be too whimsical for him. Shortly thereafter, Jerry is invited to a nice hotel to meet Alton Benes (Lawrence Tierney), Elaine's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) ultra-gruff, opinionated, and distressingly masculine father. So, wanting to look nice, Jerry naturally wears his new jacket to the meeting.

Because this is "Seinfeld," though, everything gets awkward quickly. Elaine is running behind, which forces Jerry and George (Jason Alexander) to spend a full 30 minutes with Alton by themselves. Alton, as it turns out, is intimidating and judgmental, but Jerry is too timid to defend himself against the man's barbs. Then, when Elaine finally does show up, they decide to walk to a nearby restaurant. Seeing that it's snowing outside and not wanting to ruin his expensive new jacket, Jerry elects to turn it inside out, exposing the pink and white stripes. Alton, however, is disgusted with the pattern and insists Jerry turn his jacket back. Rather than stand up to Alton, Jerry fixes the jacket, walking out in the snow and effectively ruining it.

And that's kind of the conclusion. Jerry, in being so cowardly and neurotic, wrecked his jacket. The characters on "Seinfeld" often face minor cosmic punishments of this sort, although they're not self-aware enough to learn any lessons. They're just as neurotic in the next episode.

It seems that "The Jacket," which was written by Seinfeld and the show's co-creator Larry David (who, unlike Seinfeld, elected not to star in the series), was based on a true story. As David discussed in the "Seinfeld" DVD special features, he once went on an intimidating date with his girlfriend's father, only to end up ruining a nice jacket by feeling obligated to wear it in the snow.