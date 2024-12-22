The Terrifying Reason Why Elaine's Dad Is Only In One Seinfeld Episode

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Jacket" (February 6, 1991), Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and George (Jason Alexander) arrange to have dinner with Alton Benes (Lawrence Tierney), the father of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Because of a drama involving towed cars, Elaine is running late to the dinner, and Jerry and George spend a long, painful time trying to converse with Alton, a gruff, grumpy character. Alton is a famous author, and Jerry assumes he'll be talkative and gregarious, but he is quite the opposite; he is annoyed by his companions' whiny behavior and delicate sensibilities and wears a permanent, disapproving frown. When Jerry refuses to go for a walk in the snow — to save his new suede jacket from water damage — Alton insists. Like with many "Seinfeld" episodes, everyone is uncomfortable by the end.

Lawrence Tierney gave an excellent performance, and the cast was elated to be working with him. Tierney had been acting professionally since the 1940s, and had been a notorious fighter and drinker for almost as long; headlines from the time were already recording his disorderly conduct. Quentin Tarantino cast Tierney as the crime boss Joe Cabot in "Reservoir Dogs," and the director reported that Tierney was disorderly even then, having shot at his nephew while drunk. Many of the people who worked with Tierney have stories about his brash, bizarre, sometimes fun, but sometimes bullying behavior. Tierney wrestled with alcoholism his whole life. A full list of Lawrence Tierney's wild, unkempt behavior would take up more space than we have here.

It seems that the cast of "Seinfeld" have their own stories as well. It seems that while shooting "The Jacket," Tierney tried to steal a prop knife from the set of Jerry's kitchen. A DVD interview included with "The Jacket" includes Seinfeld's very strange encounter with Tierney over the knife, leading directly to the decision not to have him back on the show.

Were it not for this incident, it's likely Tierney would have become a semi-regular on the series.