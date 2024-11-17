Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Favorite Movies Will Make You Emotional

Julia Louis-Dreyfus began her career in comedy, as so many comedians do, with the Second City, the stalwart and long-lived comedy troupe based in Chicago. She was only 21, but Louis-Dreyfus gave such an impressive performance at a Second City event that she was immediately asked to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live." It seems that NBC talent scouts lurk at Second City performances all the time. She starred on "SNL" from 1982 until 1985, becoming friends with writer Larry David during her tenure. A few years later, David and comedian Jerry Seinfeld created the sitcom "Seinfeld," wherein Louis-Dreyfus starred as Jerry's friend Elaine.

"Seinfeld," once might recall, was something of a hit, lasting 180 episodes over nine seasons. Louis-Dreyfus was nominated for seven Emmys, winning one. She would go on to win another Emmy for her performance in "The New Adventures of Old Christine" and an additional nine Emmys for "Veep," eight of them for acting. She currently shares the record for the most Emmys ever won for a single role, matching only Cloris Leachman, who was repeatedly awarded for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Louis-Dreyfus is a comedy legend in her own right.

She also has good taste in movies. In 2020, Rotten Tomatoes reached out to Louis-Dreyfus about her five favorite films, and all of them are notably moving classics. One of them is a heartbreaking World War II drama, one is an achingly romantic movie, one is a celebrated sports movie, one is a tragedy set in a mental health clinic, and one is ... well, it's "The Wizard of Oz," one of the most famous movies of all time.