A Stephen King Adaptation Had A Scene Cut While Still In Theaters
Stanley Kubrick is celebrated as one of the most visually dynamic filmmakers in the medium's history, with his work demonstrating a willingness to play in every kind of genre playground. While some of his previous films dabbled with horrific themes, "The Shining" was his first flat-out horror film. Horror maestro Stephen King notoriously shared some not so kind words over the past few decades over Kubrick's wildly different adaptation of his 1977 novel. "The Shining" may not be a 1-1 recreation of the source material, but it stands as one of the best examples of what an adaptation can be.
King's story of a recovering alcoholic battling his demons alongside his family in a haunted hotel nestled deep in the Colorado Rockies took on a much meaner bent in Kubrick's hands. In the 1980 film, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) is off from the start. The horror derives, not from a complex individual staving off his impulses, but from a mother (Shelley Duvall in an outstanding performance) and her gifted son (Danny Lloyd) essentially being held hostage by their serial abuser, while trapped in a frigid environment that emboldens all of his worst tendencies. Making Jack a ticking time bomb from the beginning imbues a sense of dread before the spirits of the Overlook Hotel make themselves known.
We've already seen what an adaptation of "The Shining" with King's written approval looks like and it's not pretty. The 1997 ABC miniseries was so terrible it momentarily made me question whether the novel was ever good to begin with. It shows that being slavish to the source material doesn't always make for the best results. A director has to do what's right for the film to work. Sometimes that means deviating from the book, and other times, it means trimming down your film. Plenty of productions end up having footage that ends up on the cutting room floor, but what's not common, however, is doing so while the film is already out in the world.
The Shining snipped out a small coda with Mr. Ullman
In the ending that most people saw, "The Shining" concludes with that amazing shot of Jack succumbing to his raving cabin fever, and freezing to death in the Overlook's hedge maze. We're left on a chilling note ingrained in the close up of that infamous black-and-white party photo from 1921. The (not so) ambiguous ending lent an air of mystery among general audiences to discuss Jack's assimilation with the violent history of the Overlook. Some audiences in 1980, however, were witness to a much different scene that followed the homicidal caretaker becoming a bonafide Jack-sicle.
Those who were lucky enough to first see the film in preview screenings taking place in Los Angeles and New York during the first week received a coda that followed up with Wendy and Danny after they narrowly escaped in Dick Halloran's snowcat. Stuart Ullman (Barry Nelson), the Overlook's manager who hires Jack at the beginning of the film, appears before Wendy at the hospital to do some damage control. He informs her that Jack's body couldn't be found, and then mysteriously gifts Danny with the tennis ball that led him to Room 237.
Kubrick ultimately removed the scene after it stirred more confusion among audiences, bringing the film's runtime from 2 hours and 26 minutes to 2 hours and 24 minutes. It wasn't the last time something like this happened, as the terrible 2018 family comedy "Show Dogs" removed a distasteful scene while it was still in theaters over complaints regarding a joke that alluded to pageantry grooming. As for the hospital ending, it's entirely unnecessary and was right to be sliced off. If this were an ending to King's version of the book, it would make considerably more sense as a solemn token of the trauma Danny suffered at the hotel. On its own, however, reintroducing a minor character like Ullman as a potential accomplice to the Overlook's spirits doesn't conjure the same chills as leaving on that photo. It makes the impactful final image feel that much more bogged down with complications.
Aside from some still images, the deleted footage hasn't been made readily available, which is a real shame. There's at least one print out there in the world though. One 2011 screening in Rochester, NY screened the rare print for audiences, presumably, for the first time in over 30 years. Over seven years later, the alternate cut of the film would go up for auction for thousands of dollars but there's been no updates as to where it ended up.
"The Shining" is currently streaming on Max.