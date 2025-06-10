The Andor Character That Creator Tony Gilroy Will Miss The Most
The following article contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2.
Nearly a month after its triumphant conclusion, "Andor" is still making waves in more ways than one. A series that, at the time of its initial announcement, was widely considered to be the most unnecessary and uninteresting idea for a "Star Wars" show on Disney+ has proven to be not only the best entry set in George Lucas' original galaxy by lightyears, but also the best piece of "Star Wars" storytelling since 1980, when audiences were left shellshocked at the revelation of Luke Skywalker's father's true identity.
Much of what made "Andor" such a brilliantly constructed series is thanks to its creator and showrunner, Tony Gilroy. This could have easily been a disposable cash grab with endless nostalgia bait and cameos. Instead, Gilroy took the story of one of the Rebellion's true heroes, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) along with introducing a slew of dynamic characters on both sides of the titular "Star Wars" and gave viewers the most thrilling, insightful, and yes, political stories ever told through one of the most valuable intellectual properties in all of entertainment history.
With all of the richly written characters introduced in "Andor," there is one character that Gilroy will miss writing material for the most.
Tony Gilroy will miss Eedy Karn the most
Although "Andor" is named after its protagonist, who would go on to give his life for the Rebellion in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the series is ultimately an epic, yet down-to-earth mosaic of what it would be like to live with your neck under the boot of the Empire 24/7. Given that it is set prior to the events of "Star Wars: A New Hope," we get a chance to see characters from all walks of life in the galaxy, whether they are literally working for the Empire, trying to make the best out of their life amidst a fascistic regime, or actively taking part in the Rebellion. One of the series' standout characters is Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), who was a career-driven civil servant employed by the Galactic Empire's Imperial Bureau of Standards. Much of the grounded stories of "Andor" can be found not just in the depiction of Syril's bureaucratic career, but also through his relationship with his domineering mother, Eedy Karn (Kathryn Hunter).
Tony Gilroy appeared on The Ringer's "House of R" podcast, where he discussed the writing process behind "Andor." When asked about which character he would miss writing for the most, Gilroy mentioned Eedy Karn.
Much of Syril Karn's character psychology is effectively explained through every conversation he shares with his mother. Eedy Karn loves her son and wishes nothing but success for him as he climbs the ranks in his career through Imperial Bureaucracy. However, Eedy is always lecturing her son, and Syril spends the entire series subconsciously chasing her approval. Her intimidating presence and unforgettable voice are showcased effectively in each of her appearances, much of which is thanks to Kathryn Hunter's memorable performance.
Why Syril and Eedy are among the most well-written families in Star Wars
From Skywalkers, to Solos, to Fetts, and to Palpatines (ugh), "Star Wars" is a franchise that often explores troubled family dynamics. Both "Andor" and "Rogue One" are no exceptions, given that we see how fascism and war can tear families apart in numerous ways. Regarding the Karns, the ultimate tragedy of their relationship culminates in perhaps the best episode in the entire series, "Who Are You?" In this riveting episode exploring the Ghorman massacre, Syril comes to terms with the true nature of the Empire he's dedicated his life to, as well as the ultimate betrayal he feels from his significant other, Deedra Meero (Denise Gough).
Unfortunately for Syril, any potential for a redemption arc was immediately dashed when he recognized Cassian in the crowd, seeking to exact his revenge, given that it's all he's got left. Syril nearly takes Cassian out, but much to his dismay, Cassian does not recognize him at all. Upon this realization, Syril is killed by one of the Rebels he betrayed, Carro Rylanz (Richard Samuel). "Who Are You?" concludes with one of the most heartbreaking images in all of "Star Wars," in which we see a distraught Eedy Karn watching the news coverage of the massacre, mourning the loss of her son.
With "Andor" complete, the future of live-action "Star Wars" stories is up in the air. Next summer, "The Mandalorian & Grogu" will hit theaters, marking the franchise's return to the big screen nearly seven years since "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Later this Fall, principal photography will begin for another film, Shawn Levy's "Star Wars: Starfighter" starring Ryan Gosling. While fans should remain hopeful for more great stories in the galaxy far, far away, it is going to be really difficult to follow the brilliance of "Andor."