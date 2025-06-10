The Andor Character That Creator Tony Gilroy Will Miss The Most

The following article contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2.

Nearly a month after its triumphant conclusion, "Andor" is still making waves in more ways than one. A series that, at the time of its initial announcement, was widely considered to be the most unnecessary and uninteresting idea for a "Star Wars" show on Disney+ has proven to be not only the best entry set in George Lucas' original galaxy by lightyears, but also the best piece of "Star Wars" storytelling since 1980, when audiences were left shellshocked at the revelation of Luke Skywalker's father's true identity.

Much of what made "Andor" such a brilliantly constructed series is thanks to its creator and showrunner, Tony Gilroy. This could have easily been a disposable cash grab with endless nostalgia bait and cameos. Instead, Gilroy took the story of one of the Rebellion's true heroes, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) along with introducing a slew of dynamic characters on both sides of the titular "Star Wars" and gave viewers the most thrilling, insightful, and yes, political stories ever told through one of the most valuable intellectual properties in all of entertainment history.

With all of the richly written characters introduced in "Andor," there is one character that Gilroy will miss writing material for the most.