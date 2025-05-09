Andor Season 2 Episode 8's Biggest Death Could Have Been Completely Different

This post contains major spoilers for "Andor" season 2.

"Andor" season 2 had been a bit of a slow burn through its first six episodes, but the back half of the season picked up in a big, bad way, particularly with the release of episode 8, titled "Who Are You?" It's one of the show's most intense episodes to date, right up there with the season 1 favorite "One Way Out." This specific episode saw death and destruction reign down upon the people of Ghorman at the hands of the Empire — with one of the most loyal cogs in the Imperial machine meeting his demise.

Kyle Soller's Syril Karn, who loves space cereal and maintaining order and has been hunting Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) since the earliest days of the series, dies in a showdown with the Rebellion hero towards the end of the episode. Cassian's final words to Syril as he's at the wrong end of a blaster? "Who are you?" It's a pretty devastating moment for Syril, who suddenly realized the obsession of his wasn't even aware he existed.

In an interview with Variety, Soller discussed Syril's death in detail. More specifically, he revealed there were other iterations of the character's death scene in consideration before the final version was settled on:

"There were three or four different things Cassian was going to say, and they finally ended up on 'Who are you?' which I think was perfect because that breaks Syril in that moment. 'Oh, my God. My obsession doesn't even know who I am.' How gutting is that?"

Gutting indeed. As for what other variations of the line were considered? There were a couple of other options but, as Soller explained, none of them carried the same weight as what the show ultimately landed on: