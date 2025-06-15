Why Donald Glover's Troy Left Community
"Community" is a show with a lot of moving parts. The Greendale Seven each bring their own element of cute and cuddly chaos to the table — or more accurately, the four-part desk clump in the Greendale study room. If there's one part of the show that you could say was the heart and soul of NBC's classic comedy, it has to be Troy and Abed. The lovable duo are attached at the hip before season 1 is over, and they remain inseparable for the duration of the show — that is, until they are ruthlessly torn asunder in the dramatic season 5 episode "Geothermal Escapism" (which also happens to be one of the show's best themed installments).
In the previous episode ("Cooperative Polygraphy"), Troy becomes the recipient of the deceased Pierce Hawthorne's multi-million-dollar fortune. However, as part of the agreement, he has to sail Pierce's boat, "The Childish Tycoon," around the world on his own. This sets the stage for Troy's departure from the campus and actor Donald Glover's exit from the show.
But why? Why did half of the smash-hit Greendale morning show "Troy and Abed in the Morning" walk out the door, never to return? Here's what Glover has said about the situation.
Donald Glover's heart wasn't in the show anymore
In an interview with VIBE Magazine 11 years ago (yes, "Community" has been off the air for that long), Glover clarified that he was the one who did the leaving, saying:
"I didn't want to do 'Community' anymore. I asked to leave because my heart really wasn't in it. And they thankfully were just like 'Yeah,' and they let me go."
He followed this up with further specifics, pointing out that his exit was tied to his personal career and a desire not to be beholden to studio executives and showrunners' schedules:
"I just don't want to have a job anymore. I don't want to have a boss. I don't want to do that anymore. I feel like if I stayed there, I'd be doing my life a disservice."
As a final note, Glover pointed out that it wasn't "Community" itself that was the problem. Not by a long shot. Here's what he said:
"Not because that show is bad. 'Community' is, I think, one of the best shows on television. But it's not mine. I want to, not have my own show, per se, but I want to make dope s*** from now on, on my own terms."
Since that time, Glover has gone on to own his path in multiple ways. Along with his rap career as Childish Gambino, he created and starred in the hit drama "Atlanta," which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2022.
Glover's Community exit was hard — but he could come back
When Donald Glover left "Community," it left a Troy-shaped hole in the show, both in front of and behind the camera. While audiences immediately felt the impact, his co-stars were also affected, especially his on-screen other half.
Shortly after season 5 aired, Abed actor Dani Pudi said of the behind-the-scenes breakup:
"It's mixed feelings, like anything. Donald is a great friend. It's not just Troy and Abed, it's Danny and Donald, too. So, you're dealing with those emotions. We work a lot of hours together and in close quarters. I don't want to say it's sad, because I'm excited for him. There's a feeling of instant nostalgia. You start thinking about those first times you're together, the very first exchange you have when he's telling you your breath is horrible — everything starts flashing. I'm just thankful for it."
But hope springs eternal. One recurring bit in "Community" was the refrain of "six seasons and a movie!" The show achieved its six-season mark, but the movie remains a question mark. Years ago, rumors started swirling that a full-length feature was, indeed, in the works. Way back in 2023, news broke that Glover would be reuniting with the cast for that project. As of last year, the man himself shared that it would center on a college reunion where the now-famous director Abed wants to film his magnum opus. All great stuff. The question now, a year and a half later is: Will it ever really, truly happen? At least we know that if it does, Troy and Abed will finally be together again.