Why Donald Glover's Troy Left Community

"Community" is a show with a lot of moving parts. The Greendale Seven each bring their own element of cute and cuddly chaos to the table — or more accurately, the four-part desk clump in the Greendale study room. If there's one part of the show that you could say was the heart and soul of NBC's classic comedy, it has to be Troy and Abed. The lovable duo are attached at the hip before season 1 is over, and they remain inseparable for the duration of the show — that is, until they are ruthlessly torn asunder in the dramatic season 5 episode "Geothermal Escapism" (which also happens to be one of the show's best themed installments).

In the previous episode ("Cooperative Polygraphy"), Troy becomes the recipient of the deceased Pierce Hawthorne's multi-million-dollar fortune. However, as part of the agreement, he has to sail Pierce's boat, "The Childish Tycoon," around the world on his own. This sets the stage for Troy's departure from the campus and actor Donald Glover's exit from the show.

But why? Why did half of the smash-hit Greendale morning show "Troy and Abed in the Morning" walk out the door, never to return? Here's what Glover has said about the situation.