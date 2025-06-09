The Office Star Jenna Fischer Was Cast As Pam Beesly Thanks To One Word

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More than a decade removed from its series finale, it feels fair to say that "The Office" is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time. Right up there with the likes of "Cheers" and "Friends," the tale of the Dunder Mifflin paper company and the employees who make that seemingly normal company run has etched its place in the annals of television history. Anyone who was on that show has, in turn, achieved some level of immortality, including key players like the receptionist Pam Beesly, as played by Jenna Fischer.

Pam was, of course, a life-changing role for Fischer, who has since parlayed the show's popularity into a very successful podcast called "Office Ladies." Even more incredible, it appears that Fischer landing the role really came down to one word during her audition. During an appearance on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast, as hosted by Dana Carvey and David Spade, Fischer recalled what led to her securing her part on "The Office." More specifically, she remembered the advice casting director Allison Jones gave her ahead of her audition:

"I had been auditioning for Allison for about five years before 'The Office.' When it was time for her to cast 'The Office,' I had a good enough relationship with her that I could say, 'Hey Allison, do you have any advice? I really want this one.' And she said, 'My advice is don't come in looking hot. Don't come in all done up.' And then she said, 'We're going to have you improvise during the audition and my advice is: Dare to bore me.'"

Fischer certainly wasn't the only one who auditioned for Pam, with Erica Vittina Phillips ("Superbad") having nearly landed the role. But Fischer took the advice to heart, and when it came time to actually audition, she nailed it with a bold choice.