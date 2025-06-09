Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Didn't Know How To Use An Important Prop On Set

Being a prequel spin-off to "The Big Bang Theory" and a period piece that starts its story in the 1980s, the CBS sitcom "Young Sheldon" wears multiple hats. This, of course, poses its challenges for Iain Armitage, who plays the titular younger version of the "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper on the show. As the young actor found out, filming a show that takes place decades before he was born could also throw minor curveballs that were far more unexpected.

In a 2018 interview with CTV Your Morning, Lance Barber and Zoe Perry — who play George Cooper, Sr. and Mary Cooper, respectively — revealed that Armitage faced a surprising hurdle while filming the show: 1980s technology. "Iain didn't understand what a dial was," Perry said about her young co-star's first experiences with a dial phone. "He was dialing first and then picking up the phone before he was taught on how to use a wall phone," Barber continued.

Of course, Armitage's initial instinct was the exact wrong way to handle the prop. The way rotary dial phones work(ed) is that you first pick up the phone, wait for a continuous dial tone signal, and only then dial the number. It's perfectly understandable that Armitage, who was born in 2008, wasn't inherently familiar with this outdated piece of tech while filming the show — but for "Young Sheldon" viewers who were actually around during the era the series is set in, the knowledge that a star of a 1980s-themed show found a key piece of the era's technology so inexplicable may be a grim reminder of the inevitable passage of time.