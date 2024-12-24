How The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Helped Iain Armitage Become Young Sheldon

Starring in the "Big Bang Theory" prequel series "Young Sheldon" had the potential to be an intimidating task for Iain Armitage. After all, Jim Parsons' "The Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper is one of the best-known and most popular contemporary sitcom characters, so portraying a younger version of him came with a whole set of challenges.

Fortunately, the young actor got some expert advice from the person who knew the role best: Parsons himself, who served as the show's narrator in addition to being one of its executive producers. In April 2024, ahead of the premiere of the series finale episode "Memoir," Armitage told Variety about the help Parsons was able to provide him: