Long Before Spider-Man, Sam Raimi Created A Forgotten '90s Superhero Series

Nearly a decade before directing "Spider-Man," Sam Raimi gave the world "M.A.N.T.I.S."

To answer the most burning question right away, "M.A.N.T.I.S." stands for Mechanically Augmented Neuro-Transmitter Interception System. It's the nickname that Dr. Miles Hawkins (Carl Lumbly) gave to the elaborate metal exoskeleton that he strapped around his body to fight crime. Dr. Hawkins had previously been paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the spine by the police while trying to rescue a child in peril during a riot. He tried to sue the police department, but instead found a racist conspiracy designed to keep the city's Black population oppressed. Moved to justice, Dr. Hawkins invented the M.A.N.T.I.S. exoskeleton to help him walk. The exoskeleton worked better than he could have possibly imagined, though, granting him superhuman strength. He elected to become a bug-inspired superhero, doling out justice and confronting police corruption.

To round out his superhero accoutrements, Dr. Hawkins also outfitted his exoskeleton with paralysis darts he could fire from his fists, and a bodysuit that could deflect bullets. He also invented a flying car he called the Chrysalis. He had a few confidants, including the co-inventor of his exoskeleton, John Stonebreak, played by Roger Rees. His police contact was Lieutenant Leora Maxwell, played by Galyn Görg. The police chief was played by reliable character actor Gary Graham from "Alien Nation," "Star Trek," and "Robot Jox."

"M.A.N.T.I.S." was co-created by Raimi and Sam Hamm (the screenwriter of the 1989 "Batman" movie), and debuted in the summer of 1994 on Fox. The show aired on Friday nights, however, meaning that the network didn't have a lot of faith in it. The series only lasted for 20 episodes, coming to an end in March of 1995. A few years later, the Sci-Fi Channel picked up the series, and found that two additional episodes had never aired. Sci-Fi finally presented the full 22-episode run of the series. Technically, "M.A.N.T.I.S." lasted until September of 1997.

It's also pretty great, in that mid-budget, '90s sci-fi kind of way.